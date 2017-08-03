Record: 75–32, .701

Standings: 14.5 ahead in NL West

Playoff Odds: 100%

It's not that they won't make a move, but the Dodgers' organization is so deep right now that it doesn't have any glaring need—other than the power of rest and prayer to heal Clayton Kershaw's balky back. Even when it comes to adding a late-season luxury item such as a pinch-hitter a la Jim Thome (briefly a Dodger in 2009) or Michael Young (likewise in 2012), they have both Andre Ethier and Adrian Gonzalez working their way back with an eye towards September.