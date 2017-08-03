MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers: None

Record: 75–32, .701

Standings: 14.5 ahead in NL West

Playoff Odds: 100%

It's not that they won't make a move, but the Dodgers' organization is so deep right now that it doesn't have any glaring need—other than the power of rest and prayer to heal Clayton Kershaw's balky back. Even when it comes to adding a late-season luxury item such as a pinch-hitter a la Jim Thome (briefly a Dodger in 2009) or Michael Young (likewise in 2012), they have both Andre Ethier and Adrian Gonzalez working their way back with an eye towards September.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters