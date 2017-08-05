Brewers’ Travis Shaw Hit in Head by Throw, Leaves Game

These are the five best contracts in baseball

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw was hit on the left side of the head while stealing second base during Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay. He left the game shortly afterward.

Shaw lost his helmet after being hit between his ear and neck. He lay still on the ground while trainers attended to him and eventually rose to his feet and returned to the clubhouse. He was dazed but conscious.

Throw catches Travis Shaw right in the neck while he steals 2nd pic.twitter.com/coGuIZjd1h — Ozzie (@OldComiskey) August 5, 2017

The Brewers classified the injury as a neck contusion and listed Shaw as day-to-day.

Shaw, 27, is enjoying a breakout season with the Brewers. He entered Saturday batting .290 with 24 home runs and 74 RBIs.