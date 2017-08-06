MLB

Athletics Trade Yonder Alonso to Mariners

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
Sunday August 6th, 2017

The Oakland Athletics traded All-Star first baseman Yonder Alonso to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Boog Powell, the Mariners announced Sunday.

Alonso, 30, was batting .266 with 22 home runs and 49 RBI in 100 games this season for Oakland.

Alonso will be a free agent at the end of the season after signing a one-year, $4 million deal with the A's in the offseason.

The trade was completed because Alonzo passed through waivers.

Seattle also acquired pitcher Ryan Garton and catcher Mike Marjama from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher Anthony Misiewicz, infielder Luis Rengifo and a player to be named later.

MLB
How Does the Waiver Trade System Work in MLB?

Oakland (49-62) begins the day in last place in the AL West, 21.5 games behind the Houston Astros.

The Mariners are 1.5 games behind in the race for the second wild card spot in the AL.

Powell was promoted from Triple-A in May and has had limited action this season. He has seven hits in 36 at-bats in 2017.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters