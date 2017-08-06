Athletics Trade Yonder Alonso to Mariners

These are the five best contracts in baseball

The Oakland Athletics traded All-Star first baseman Yonder Alonso to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Boog Powell, the team announced Sunday.

Alonso, 30, was batting .266 with 22 home runs and 49 RBI in 100 games this season for Oakland.

Alonso will be a free agent at the end of the season after signing a one-year, $4 million deal with the A's in the offseason.

The trade was completed because Alonzo passed through waivers.

Oakland (49-62) begins the day in last place in the AL West, 21.5 games behind the Houston Astros.

The Mariners are 1.5 games behind in the race for the second wild card spot in the AL.

Powell was promoted from Triple-A in May and has had limited action this season. He has seven hits in 36 at-bats in 2017.