MLB

Yankees Catcher Gary Sanchez Benched Due to Poor Defense

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
28 minutes ago

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was benched manager Joe Girardi because of his poor defensive play this season.

Backup Austin Romine will get the nod in the series finale against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

"He needs to improve. Bottom line. He needs to improve," Girardi said. "He's late getting down. That's what I see sometimes. It's something we've been working on. We need to continue to work on it."

Sanchez has 12 passed balls this season, the most in the majors.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sanchez has limited flexibility.

"He added eight to 12 pounds of muscle and his body fat stayed the same, but I don’t think he has the flexibility. It was good intentions and bad results," Cashman told the New York Post.

Sanchez will be back in the lineup on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 2017 AL All-Star is batting .265 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI in 77 games this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters