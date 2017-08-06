These are the five best contracts in baseball

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was benched manager Joe Girardi because of his poor defensive play this season.

Backup Austin Romine will get the nod in the series finale against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

"He needs to improve. Bottom line. He needs to improve," Girardi said. "He's late getting down. That's what I see sometimes. It's something we've been working on. We need to continue to work on it."

Sanchez has 12 passed balls this season, the most in the majors.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sanchez has limited flexibility.

"He added eight to 12 pounds of muscle and his body fat stayed the same, but I don’t think he has the flexibility. It was good intentions and bad results," Cashman told the New York Post.

Sanchez will be back in the lineup on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 2017 AL All-Star is batting .265 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI in 77 games this season.