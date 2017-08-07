Looking for the must-watch series in baseball? Every week, we’ll highlight the five matchups you can’t miss around the league and give you the lowdown on what’s at stake as the teams square off.

Orioles vs. Angels (Aug. 7–9)

When Mike Trout takes the field on Monday night, he'll be celebrating his 26th birthday amid yet another terrific season. But the best gift he could get would come from his teammates, if the Angels can find a way to rise in the American League wild-card race; Los Angeles is three games back of the second spot. Just ahead of the Angels in the standings are the Orioles, who have won seven of their last 10 to get into the thick of the playoff pursuit. This will be a golden chance for one team or the other to make up some ground and possibly put the other in a hole. Get your tickets while you can to this three-game set.

Cardinals vs. Royals (Aug. 7–10)

The I-70 Series is back, with St. Louis and Kansas City meeting up for the first and only time this season. The Royals are clinging on to the second spot in the AL wild card, though they've slowed down after a red-hot start to the second half, while the Cardinals are trying to keep pace with the Cubs in the NL Central, their only realistic hope of getting back into the postseason. This 1985 World Series rematch will be a four-game–home-and-home set, starting in Kansas City and then moving to St. Louis. Grab your tickets to either (or both) here and here.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks (Aug. 8–10)

There isn't even another contender for the title of best team in baseball right now aside from the Dodgers. On pace to win 115 games and having just completed the best 50-game stretch in over a century, Los Angeles is destroying all comers. But while the Dodgers' NL West lead is secure, the Diamondbacks are fighting to hold onto a wild-card spot and also play spoiler down the stretch. Don't miss out on this intra-division showdown.

Indians vs. Rays (Aug. 10–13)

The Rays won't quit, fending off all comers in the wild-card race to remain right in the picture behind the Yankees and Royals. The Indians, meanwhile, have created some breathing room in the AL Central, but Cleveland's path to a second straight division title is far from certain. Either team could do their playoff chances a solid in this series, taking place over the weekend in Tampa. Make sure to catch it if you can.

Red Sox vs. Yankees (Aug. 11–13)

The oldest and most storied rivalry in the game is back this weekend in the Bronx, when the AL East-leading Red Sox take on the second-place Yankees. New York has hit a bit of a rough patch after a blazing start to the second half, with Boston pulling ahead in the division race and currently holding onto a three-game lead. But expect both of these teams to trade first place back and forth throughout the last two months of the season. This is a series that you won't want to miss.