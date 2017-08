Giancarlo Stanton hit his 39th home run of the season against the Nationals on Thursday night. It was a two-run shot that put Miami up 2-0.

No. 39 for Giancarlo Stanton 😱 pic.twitter.com/tleLWxISq8 — SI MLB (@si_mlb) August 10, 2017

Stanton continues his remarkable power streak; it's his sixth home runs in seven games. He's beginning to pull away as the majors' home run leader, as he now has a four homer lead over Aaron Judge's 35.