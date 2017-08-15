Looking for the must-watch series in baseball? Every week, we’ll highlight the five matchups you can’t miss around the league and give you the lowdown on what’s at stake as the teams square off.

Angels vs. Nationals (Aug. 15–16)

This matchup lost a little bit of its juice thanks to Bryce Harper's knee injury, which thankfully isn't season-ending but will keep him out of this series and beyond. But the Angels are red hot, and they have Mike Trout leading the way as they search for their first postseason berth since 2014. This is a short two-game set in D.C., so get your tickets now.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox (Aug. 15–16)

This rematch of the 2013 World Series (and 2004, and 1968, and 1946) won't last long, covering just two days, but you'll get plenty of bang for your buck. The AL East-leading Red Sox are hot, having taken two out of three from the Yankees over the weekend. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have roared back into the NL Central race, where they trail the Cubs by only a game. Don't miss this matchup.

Indians vs. Twins (Aug. 15–17)

Cleveland's hold on the AL Central is relatively secure, but the young Twins are making a surprising push in the second half. Winners of eight of their last 10, they have surged into the AL wild-card race. Can they gain some ground on the Indians in the division? Get your tickets to this three-game series in Minneapolis to see for yourself.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs (Aug. 18–20)

Toronto isn't quite finished yet, having climbed to within 3 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot, but the Jays need to get hot if they want any hope of making the playoffs for a third straight year. They'll face a tough task in the defending champion Cubs, who are trying to fend off the Cardinals and Brewers in the NL Central. This weekend series at Wrigley Field should see plenty of offense, so grab your tickets while you can.

Yankees vs. Red Sox (Aug. 18–20)

The most recent installment of this ancient rivalry saw Boston take two of three, including a dramatic come-from-behind win on Sunday night against closer Aroldis Chapman. The AL East race is still tight, though, and the Yankees will be eager to get revenge when they travel to Fenway Park for this three-game weekend matchup. Tickets are understandably scarce, so don't delay in picking some up.