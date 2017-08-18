MLB

WATCH: Manny Machado Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam for Third Homer of Game

Three home runs in a game with the third one being a walk-off grand slam is about as good as it gets. 

Manny Machado had a game for the ages on Friday night, with three homers, seven RBIs and that walk-off salami. The homers were Machado's 24th, 25th and 26th of the season, and the third baseman has bounced back nicely after a really slow start to the season—his average is up to .264 and he now has 81 RBIs. 

 

 

It's a tough loss for the Angels, who have worked themselves into the second Wild Card spot in the AL. 

 

 

