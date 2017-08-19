MLB

Report: Yu Darvish Placed on 10-Day DL With Back Tightness

1:04 | MLB
Will Dodgers Finish Season as Best MLB Team of All-Time?
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Yu Darvish is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a back injury that doesn't appear to be serious, according to a report SportsNet LA's Alanna Rizzo. 

Edward Paredes is expected to start in Darvish's place against the Tigers. 

Darvish left Wednesday's game win over the White Sox after six innings with back tightness after giving up three runs. 

The Dodgers acquired Darvish from the Rangers at the trade deadline in an effort to boost their starting pitching depth. Clayton Kershaw has been on the DL since July but is expected to return before the end of the regular season. 

On the season, Darvish is 8-9 with a 3.83 ERA and 170 strikeouts. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters