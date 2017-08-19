Report: Yu Darvish Placed on 10-Day DL With Back Tightness

Will Dodgers Finish Season as Best MLB Team of All-Time?

Yu Darvish is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a back injury that doesn't appear to be serious, according to a report SportsNet LA's Alanna Rizzo.

Roberts told me Darvish is going on the 10-day DL. Not a serious back issue. Darvish wants to pitch. He'll start Sun at home vs. #Brewers — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) August 19, 2017

Edward Paredes is expected to start in Darvish's place against the Tigers.

Darvish left Wednesday's game win over the White Sox after six innings with back tightness after giving up three runs.

The Dodgers acquired Darvish from the Rangers at the trade deadline in an effort to boost their starting pitching depth. Clayton Kershaw has been on the DL since July but is expected to return before the end of the regular season.

On the season, Darvish is 8-9 with a 3.83 ERA and 170 strikeouts.