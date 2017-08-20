MLB

The Junior League World Series Produced Arguably the Best Catch You’ll Ever See

MLB
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

WOW.

JUST WOW.

This centerfielder from Pennsylvania, Jack Regenye, made this incredible catch during the Junior* League World Series Final (!) on Sunday, and yeah, he made me want to throw my laptop against the wall in celebration by how ridiculous this whole thing was.

It was initially ruled a catch, and then a home run, and then an out again.

But who needs context? Just wow.

