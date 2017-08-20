These are the five best contracts in baseball

WOW.

JUST WOW.

Maybe the greatest catch ever made in the LLWS just now pic.twitter.com/2zZQQIrbTH — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 20, 2017

This play from Pennsylvania's Jack Regenye in the Junior League World Series is the catch of the year. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/iNPmOtWU1q — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) August 20, 2017

This centerfielder from Pennsylvania, Jack Regenye, made this incredible catch during the Junior* League World Series Final (!) on Sunday, and yeah, he made me want to throw my laptop against the wall in celebration by how ridiculous this whole thing was.

It was initially ruled a catch, and then a home run, and then an out again.

But who needs context? Just wow.