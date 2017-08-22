New York Mets third baseman and captain David Wright will play in his first game since May 27, 2016 when he hits DH for the Port St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday night, the team announced.

Wright, 34, has missed the season due to a shoulder impingement that has prevented him from being able to throw. The injury was related to a neck surgery that he underwent to repair a herniated disk. Wright hasn't been the same player since spinal stenosis kept him off the field for most of 2015.

• Can Yankees, Twins or Brewers Eclipse First-Place Teams?

The Mets still have Wright's contract on the books for another three years for $47 million. Last week, general manager Sandy Alderson hinted that Wright's days of playing third base may be over and that he may not come back for 2017.

Alderson said that the team would not pressure Wright into retiring early.