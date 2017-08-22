MLB

Mets' David Wright To Play First Game Since May 2016

0:36 | MLB
Report: Mets Pitcher Steven Matz May Need Elbow Surgery
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

New York Mets third baseman and captain David Wright will play in his first game since May 27, 2016 when he hits DH for the Port St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday night, the team announced.

Wright, 34, has missed the season due to a shoulder impingement that has prevented him from being able to throw. The injury was related to a neck surgery that he underwent to repair a herniated disk. Wright hasn't been the same player since spinal stenosis kept him off the field for most of 2015.

Can Yankees, Twins or Brewers Eclipse First-Place Teams?

The Mets still have Wright's contract on the books for another three years for $47 million. Last week, general manager Sandy Alderson hinted that Wright's days of playing third base may be over and that he may not come back for 2017.

Alderson said that the team would not pressure Wright into retiring early.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters