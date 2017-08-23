MLB

1954 Cleveland Indians

Record: 111-43, .721; lost World Series

Loaded with future Hall of Famers—starters Bob Feller, Bob Lemon and Early Wynn, reliever Hal Newhouser, centerfielder Larry Doby and manager Al Lopez all have plaques in Cooperstown—Cleveland put together two 10-game winning streaks that year to help beat out a 103-win Yankees team. Interestingly, it was New York's highest win total in the 10 seasons from 1949 to '58 yet the only time it didn't win the pennant. 

The Big Apple caused these Indians another problem, however, in the form of the crosstown Giants, who swept them out of the World Series in four games highlighted by Willie Mays' famous catch of Vic Wertz's deep fly ball in Game 1.

