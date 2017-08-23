MLB

1902 and '09 Pittsburgh Pirates

1902: 103-36, .741; no postseason
1909: 110-42, .724, won World Series

Both the modern World Series and the 154-game schedule were a year away from being invented when the 1902 Pirates—led by Hall of Famers in star hitter Honus Wagner (pictured above), ace Jack Chesbro and manager/outfielder Fred Clarke—trounced the rest of the NL to the tune of a 103-36 record. Amazingly, the Bucs never lost more than two in a row en route to winning their second of three straight pennants by 27 1/2 games. Incidentally, it was owner Barney Dreyfus who conceived the idea of the World Series after this season, an extension of the peace treaty he had brokered with the two-year-old American League.

The Pirates went 91-49 the next year before losing to the Boston Americans (now Red Sox) in the World Series. Pittsburgh's first title came in 1909, when it finished 110-42 before handing Ty Cobb's Tigers their third straight World Series defeat, in seven games.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters