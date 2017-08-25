MLB

Miguel Cabrera Suspended Seven Games, Gary Sanchez Four After Yankees–Tigers Brawl

Yankees-Tigers Brawl: Who's to Blame?
Major League Baseball suspended Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera for seven games for his role in inciting a benches-clearing brawl during Thursday's game against the New York Yankees.

Also suspended were Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (four games for throwing punches), Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson (for intentionally throwing at Todd Frazier), Yankees catcher Austin Romine (for fighting Cabrera) and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus (for intentionally hitting Frazier after warnings were issued)

Cabrera and Yankees backup catcher Romine were among several players tossed from the game after fighting at home plate in the sixth inning of Detroit's 10–6 victory.

The confrontations started when Tigers starter Michael Fulmer drilled Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez on the hip in the fifth inning, one inning after Sanchez took a Fulmer pitcher 432-feet deep to left field to give the Yankees a brief 2–1 lead. 

In the bottom of the sixth, Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle threw behind Cabrera, leading to Yankees manager Joe Girardi getting ejected after arguing why Kahnle was tossed when the umpires didn't warn both teams about the start of beanball fest in the fifth. 

The very next inning, Yankees reliever Dellin Betances hit Tigers catcher James McCann in the helmet with a pitch. This time, Betances and bench coach Rob Thompson were to the showers early and both benches were cleared again.

There were a total of eight ejections in the game. It's the last time the two teams will play this season.

