MLB

Watch: Anthony Rizzo Cries After Donating $3.5 Million To Children's Cancer Center

MLB
Anthony Rizzo on being an inspiration for Cubs fans
Chris Chavez
24 minutes ago

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo fought back tears and was visibly emotional at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lurie Children's Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune.

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation donated $3.5 million to the children's hospital in May to fund research and programs for children's cancer. Rizzo was greeted in the hallway by patients and families holding signs thanking him for his help.

The 18th floor's waiting room has been named in his honor.

Den Leader: Slugger and cancer survivor Anthony Rizzo holds the Cubs together

“This means a lot to me,” Rizzo said. “I remember sitting with my mom saying we were going to do this 10 years ago. And you know, this is just a little step in our mission.”

Watch Rizzo's comments below:

In 2008, Rizzo was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma as an 18 year old and underwent six months of chemotherapy. He has been in remission since. Rizzo has paid multiple visits to Lurie Children's Hospital over the years. Many of his visits come as a surprise without any media attention.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters