Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo fought back tears and was visibly emotional at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lurie Children's Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune.

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation donated $3.5 million to the children's hospital in May to fund research and programs for children's cancer. Rizzo was greeted in the hallway by patients and families holding signs thanking him for his help.

The 18th floor's waiting room has been named in his honor.

“This means a lot to me,” Rizzo said. “I remember sitting with my mom saying we were going to do this 10 years ago. And you know, this is just a little step in our mission.”

In 2008, Rizzo was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma as an 18 year old and underwent six months of chemotherapy. He has been in remission since. Rizzo has paid multiple visits to Lurie Children's Hospital over the years. Many of his visits come as a surprise without any media attention.