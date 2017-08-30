The Houston Astros will return to Houston to host the New York Mets for a three-game series this weekend at Minute Maid Park, the team announced.

"We feel that the Astros playing this weekend will provide a much-needed boost for our city," Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. "With all of the difficulties that many of our citizens are facing, the games will provide an opportunity for families to start returning to some aspect of normal life."

The teams will play in a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m. and the second game scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. Sunday's regularly scheduled game of 1:10 p.m. on Sunday is slated to go as planned.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game can use their ticket for Saturday's first game.

The Astros and Texas Rangers had a series relocated to Tampa Bay after the hurricane.

Texas governor Greg Abbott announced that 33 counties are in a flood-ravaged state and are under federal disaster declarations. More than 8,500 people have been rescued from their homes. Some areas received more than 51.88 inches of rain. CNN reports that at least 19 people have died in the storm.