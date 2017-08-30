Walk-off home runs get all the love, but there are few things better than a walk-off home run robbery.

The Brewers' Keon Broxton pulled off the rare feat on Wednesday to preserve a 6-5 win over the Cardinals. St. Louis' Randal Grichuk came to the plate with two outs in the ninth and a man on third, and he would be forgiven for thinking he'd just hit a two-run bomb to give his team the lead. Broxton had other thoughts.

Just listen to the change in the announcer's tone. As Broxton gets closer and closer to the wall, the announcer gets monotone because he thinks the Brewers will soon be losing. Once Broxton makes the grab, he gets excited. Really excited.

The catch wasn't just huge for style points, it mattered a whole lot in the standings, too. The win kept Milwaukee just three games back of the Cubs in the NL Central and three and a half back of the Rockies in the NL Wild Card race.