Report: Angels Acquire Justin Upton From Tigers

The Angels acquired Justin Upton from the Tigers on Thursday, reports. The Tigers, who will send cash to the Angels to pay part of Upton's remaining salary for this season, will receive minor league reliever Grayson Long in return. The deal was first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, while MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported the details.

Upton, a four-time All-Star who is batting .279/.362/.542 with 28 home runs and 94 RBIs on the season, provides a huge boost to an Angels team that is just one game back of the Twins for the second AL Wild Card spot. The Angels are 23rd in runs scored and have lacked offensive firepower all season, so the Upton move makes a ton of sense.

Thursday was the last day to make a trade and have the players involved be eligible for a postseason roster. The move accounts to a salary dump for the Tigers, as Upton, 30, is still owed more than $88 million of the six-year, $132 million deal he signed with the Detroit before the 2016 season. Upton does have the option to opt-out of his contract after this season, however.

Upton will more than likely slide into a starting role in left field, joining Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun to form a formidable outfield trio. His acquisition likely sends the light-hitting duo of Cameron Maybin and Ben Revere, who have been platooning in left, to the bench.