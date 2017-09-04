MLB

Mets' David Wright To Undergo Shoulder Surgery, TJ Rivera to Have Tommy John Surgery

New York Mets captain David Wright will undergo surgery to repair his right rotator cuff on Tuesday in New York City, the team announced.

The Mets also announced that Michael Conforto will undergo surgery this week in Los Angeles to repair a tear in his posterior capsule in his left shoulder. T.J. Rivera will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow this week.

Wright, 34, was hoping to make a comeback to the Mets in 2017 but was shut down from baseball activities last week due to shoulder pains. Wright is still suffering from spinal stenosis and has not played a game since May 27, 2016.

He played two rehab games at third base before telling reporters that he may have to switch positions in his comeback. Due to a herniated disk in his neck last June, Wright has struggled with being able to throw a baseball. 

There is still $47 million remaining on Wright's contract through 2020. The Mets may pick up their contract option on Asdrubal Cabrera or chase another option during free agency to fill Wright's void in the infield corner.

