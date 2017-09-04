MLB

Jake Arrieta Leaves Game With Apparent Right Leg Injury

0:41 | MLB
Jake Arrieta Leaves Game With Apparent Right Leg Injury
Khadrice Rollins
43 minutes ago

Jake Arrieta left Monday's game between the Cubs and the Pirates in the third inning with an apparent right leg injury, according to Marly Rivera of ESPN.com.

While trying to throw a practice pitch, Arrieta let up after planting his left leg and didn't try to complete the pitch. He then immediately walked off the field.

Since the All-Star break, the Cubs have gone 32-16, winning six of Arrieta's nine starts during that stretch going in Monday.

Arrieta's 3.36 ERA, .228 batting average against and 1.18 WHIP going into Monday were all top 10 in the NL. The 2015 Cy Young Award winner was 14-8 before Monday's start.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters