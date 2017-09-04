Jake Arrieta left Monday's game between the Cubs and the Pirates in the third inning with an apparent right leg injury, according to Marly Rivera of ESPN.com.

While trying to throw a practice pitch, Arrieta let up after planting his left leg and didn't try to complete the pitch. He then immediately walked off the field.

Since the All-Star break, the Cubs have gone 32-16, winning six of Arrieta's nine starts during that stretch going in Monday.

Arrieta's 3.36 ERA, .228 batting average against and 1.18 WHIP going into Monday were all top 10 in the NL. The 2015 Cy Young Award winner was 14-8 before Monday's start.