Looking for the must-watch series in baseball? Every week, we’ll highlight the five matchups you can’t miss around the league and give you the lowdown on what’s at stake as the teams square off.

Yankees vs. Orioles (Sept. 4–6)

Needing a series win to stay alive in the AL East race and keep its top spot in the wild card, the Yankees did just that against Boston, taking three of four at home to wrap up the season series on a high note and bolster their division hopes. The tough tests aren't over for the Bronx Bombers yet, though, as they travel to Baltimore to face the red-hot Orioles, who have won eight of their last 10 but remain 1 1/2 games out of the second wild card. The O's need to keep up the pace, but will New York derail their postseason shot? Get yourself to Camden Yards for this can't-miss set.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers (Sept. 4–6)

Arizona put a hurting on Los Angeles last week, sweeping the Dodgers in a three-game series to take some of the wind out of their sails. Completely in control of the first NL wild card, the Diamondbacks will look to do a little more damage to L.A. when they travel to Chavez Ravine for another series, while the suddenly slumping Dodgers will try to regain their momentum and get some revenge for last week's poor showing. Grab your tickets while you can.

Orioles vs. Indians (Sept. 8–10)

There's no team in baseball hotter than the Indians, who have won 11 straight and essentially finished the AL Central race. Can they keep it up against another team that's surging down the stretch in the Orioles? These two squads will clash in Cleveland in a weekend set that you'll definitely want to catch.

Brewers vs. Cubs (Sept. 8–10)

The NL Central race isn't over quite yet. The Cubs are looking like their old selves in the second half, jumping back into first in the division and bludgeoning teams with their sterling young offense. But the upstart Brewers aren't ready to let go of their unlikely division title chances just yet, lurking 3 1/2 games behind Chicago for first place. This weekend's series at Wrigley Field will be huge toward determining whether the Cubs take home a second straight NL Central crown, or whether Milwaukee can snatch it from their grasp. Don't miss out on this one.

Angels vs. Mariners (Sept. 8–10)

Los Angeles did some serious bulking up on the last day of the waiver trade deadline, adding All-Star outfielder Justin Upton and veteran second baseman Brandon Phillips in order to bolster an offense that, Mike Trout aside, needed some help. The Angels are going all in for the wild card, but they begin play this week still 1 1/2 games behind the Twins for the second and final spot. They can boost their odds and do some damage to a division foe and fellow wild card competitor in the process this weekend in Seattle, as the Mariners try to stay alive in the playoff chase. Get your seats for this matchup now.