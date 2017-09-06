MLB

The A's-Angels Game Was a Depressing Exhibition of Futility and Bad Dancing

1:14 | MLB
How Rob Manfred, MLB Could Punish Red Sox for Stealing Signs

Quickly

  • Sometimes, September baseball can be bad. The A's-Angels game on Wednesday afternoon was something more than that.
Gabriel Baumgaertner
2 hours ago

It's hardly a surprise that the A's are involved in a forgettable Wednesday afternoon game in September. It's more problematic for the Angels, a team vying for the second AL Wild Card spot and trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Perhaps both teams were lagging from the early first pitch time, the football yard-markers drawn all over the outfield, or the generally horrific condition of the Oakland Coliseum. Whatever it was, the game produced one of the strangest ejections of the year, maybe the worst balk of all-time, and a very sad dropped fly ball that led to a crucial run.

Matt Chapman is known as one of the quietest members of the A's clubhouse, but found himself in this lame argument with Angels catcher Juan Graterol, whose last name sounds either like medication for high cholesterol or a substance to clean out your rain gutters. Somehow this produced an ejection and warnings for both benches.

Then, Angels starter Tyler Skaggs committed one of the saddest balks in recent history. Everybody makes mistakes, but this is an especially silly way to let a runner advance.

via GIPHY

New acquisition Justin Upton did little to endear himself to whatever Angels fans were watching by muffing this fly ball. He should be forgiven for losing the ball in the sun, but the slow tilt back and complete surrender is a sad, if slightly humorous look.

via GIPHY

And then A's fans danced to try and keep themselves entertained.

via GIPHY

Though, Little Brother won his battle against Big Brother.

via GIPHY

We will update you with any further lowlights as they come available.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters