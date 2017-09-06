These are the five best contracts in baseball

Exactly six hours after the Red Sox-Blue Jays game began, Hanley Ramirez ended it. He blooped a single into centerfield to score Mookie Betts and finally end the game after 19 innings.

Boston initially faced a 2-0 deficit before rallying for a pair of runs in the ninth inning. That opened the door for 10 more innings of baseball to be played, 12 more pitchers to be used (combined), and a slew of brutal stat lines to surface, such as the 0-for-6's produced by Steve Pearce and Josh Donaldson atop Toronto's lineup.

Both teams' pitching staffs were thoroughly stretched, with the Red Sox barely edging the Blue Jays in the end. After Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez departed the game, the Red Sox pitchers combined to throw 12 shutout innings.

Because of the Yankees' dramatic walk-off loss in Baltimore, the Red Sox padded their AL East lead to 3 1/2 games.