The Cleveland Indians enter a three-game weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles having won 15 straight games. Not only have they broken the record for the 117-year-old franchise of 14 games that was set just last year, they have also matched the second-longest streak in the majors during the wild card era (which dates to 1995), and the fourth-longest of the division play era (going back to 1969).

The Indians aren't the only team that has been unbeatable lately. The Diamondbacks have won 13 straight games as they get set to welcome the Padres to Arizona for a weekend tilt. That's also the longest streak in the D-backs' relatively brief history of 20 seasons and a sweep of San Diego would put them on the list below.

Never before have two winning streaks this long been going on at the same time. Will one of the two teams—or both—make history? The post-19th century major league record for consecutive wins is 21 by the Cubs in 1935. The overall record is 26 by the 1916 Giants, but that ignores the fact that New York actually had a tie in the 13th game of that 27-game stretch. Excluding other streaks with ties or wrap-arounds to the following season, here are the only ones longer than Cleveland's current tear:

Team Wins Dates 1935 Cubs 21 Sept. 4 to Sept. 28 2002 Athletics 20 Aug. 13 to Sept. 6 1947 Yankees 19 June 29 to July 18 1904 Giants 18 June 16 to July 4 1953 Yankees 18 May 27 to June 16 1907 Giants 17 April 25 to May 20 1912 Senators 17 May 30 to June 19 1916 Giants 17 May 9 to May 30 1931 Athletics 1617 May 5 to May 26 1909 Pirates 16 Sept. 9 to Sept. 27 1912 Giants 16 June 19 to July 4 1926 Yankees 16 May 10 to May 28 1951 Giants 16 Aug. 12 to Aug. 28 1977 Royals 16 Aug. 31 to Sept. 16

Here's a closer look at the ones from the division play era, including the three teams with which the Indians are tied: