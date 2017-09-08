After upsetting the Cardinals in the 1987 World Series, the Twins won 91 games the following year, then slid to 80-82 (fifth in the AL West) in '89 and 74-88 (seventh) in '90. Aided by the arrival of free agents Jack Morris (a St. Paul native) and Chili Davis as well as AL Rookie of the Year Chuck Knoblauch, Minnesota figured to vacate the AL West basement, but it was still just 23-25, fifth in the division, before Davis' two homers and four RBIs powered them to a win over the Royals on June 1.

Davis went on to add three more homers during the streak and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of the Twins' June 16 victory over Cleveland, their 15th straight. Kent Hrbek, Shane Mack and Kirby Puckett supplemented the offense, while Morris (3-0, 1.17 ERA), Scott Erickson (3-0, 1.50 ERA), Allan Anderson (3-0, 2.18 ERA) and Kevin Tapani (2-0, 1.59 ERA) all put the clamps on opponents. The streak carried Minnesota into first place, and the team never lost possession of at least a share of the top spot. The Twins' Cinderella season culminated with one of the most thrilling World Series wins ever, as they beat the Braves in a Fall Classic featuring a pair of worst-to-first teams. Puckett's 11th-inning walkoff homer made the difference in Game 6 and Morris tossed 10 innings of shutout ball opposite John Smoltz in Game 7.