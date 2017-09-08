MLB

1991 Minnesota Twins: 15

After upsetting the Cardinals in the 1987 World Series, the Twins won 91 games the following year, then slid to 80-82 (fifth in the AL West) in '89 and 74-88 (seventh) in '90. Aided by the arrival of free agents Jack Morris (a St. Paul native) and Chili Davis as well as AL Rookie of the Year Chuck Knoblauch, Minnesota figured to vacate the AL West basement, but it was still just 23-25, fifth in the division, before Davis' two homers and four RBIs powered them to a win over the Royals on June 1.

Davis went on to add three more homers during the streak and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of the Twins' June 16 victory over Cleveland, their 15th straight. Kent Hrbek, Shane Mack and Kirby Puckett supplemented the offense, while Morris (3-0, 1.17 ERA), Scott Erickson (3-0, 1.50 ERA), Allan Anderson (3-0, 2.18 ERA) and Kevin Tapani (2-0, 1.59 ERA) all put the clamps on opponents. The streak carried Minnesota into first place, and the team never lost possession of at least a share of the top spot. The Twins' Cinderella season culminated with one of the most thrilling World Series wins ever, as they beat the Braves in a Fall Classic featuring a pair of worst-to-first teams. Puckett's 11th-inning walkoff homer made the difference in Game 6 and Morris tossed 10 innings of shutout ball opposite John Smoltz in Game 7.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters