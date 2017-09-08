The reigning NL champs had been swept by the Yankees in the World Series—their fifth Fall Classic berth in the '90s—but started the new century just 5-6 before catching fire. On April 16, it was Terry Mulholland's eight strong innings that carried Atlanta to a 2-1 win over the Brewers, and Mulholland was on the mound again for the club's 15th straight victory, over the Dodgers on May 2, though that night Andruw Jones played the hero with a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning.

The staff standout was Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, who went 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA, while Kevin Millwood (3-0, 1.71), Mulholland (3-0, 2.10) and Greg Maddux (2-0, 2.49) were tough customers as well (John Smoltz missed that season due to Tommy John surgery). Jones hit .351/.439/.649 with four homers during the streak, with Andres Galarraga adding six homers. The streak carried the Braves into first place in the NL East; they would finish with 95 wins and roll to their ninth of 14 consecutive division titles by 19 games over the Mets, but they were swept out of the Division Series by the Cardinals.