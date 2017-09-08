MLB Standings: Home field Advantage
2017 Overview
For the first time since 2002, the All-Star Game outcome did not impact which league will have home field advantage in the World Series. This year, for the first time, the Fall Classic will open at the home of the team with the best record. For most of the summer that team has been the Los Angeles Dodgers, and while they still have a comfortable edge for the best overall record, their September slump has raised additional questions about their chances of making it to the World Series. That makes it all the more important for the rest of the playoff entrants to finish with the best record they can, knowing that having Game 1—and perhaps Game 7—of the Series in their ballpark could be at stake.
Historical Overview
Since the introduction of the wild-card to the playoffs in 1995, the team with home-field advantage in the World Series has won 16 times, losing just six times. Of the six times the Series has gone to a Game 7, the home team has won four and lost two (denoted by asterisk).
Won
1995 Braves
1996 Yankees
1997 Marlins*
1998 Yankees
2000 Yankees
2001 Diamondbacks*
2002 Angels*
2004 Red Sox
2005 White Sox
2007 Red Sox
2009 Yankees
2010 Giants
2011 Cardinals*
2012 Giants
2013 Red Sox
2015 Royals
Lost
1999 Braves
2003 Yankees
2006 Tigers
2008 Rays
2014 Royals*
2016 Indians*
Standings
American League
|
Team
|
W-L, PCT.
|
GB
|
Astros
|
86-53, 619
|
—
|
Indians
|
84-56, .600
|
2 1/2
|
Red Sox
|
79-61, .564
|
7 1/2
National League
|
Team
|
W-L, PCt.
|
GB
|
Dodgers
|
92-48, .657
|
—
|
Nationals
|
86-54, .614
|
6
|
Cubs
|
77-63, .550
|
15