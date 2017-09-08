2017 Overview

For the first time since 2002, the All-Star Game outcome did not impact which league will have home field advantage in the World Series. This year, for the first time, the Fall Classic will open at the home of the team with the best record. For most of the summer that team has been the Los Angeles Dodgers, and while they still have a comfortable edge for the best overall record, their September slump has raised additional questions about their chances of making it to the World Series. That makes it all the more important for the rest of the playoff entrants to finish with the best record they can, knowing that having Game 1—and perhaps Game 7—of the Series in their ballpark could be at stake.

Historical Overview

Since the introduction of the wild-card to the playoffs in 1995, the team with home-field advantage in the World Series has won 16 times, losing just six times. Of the six times the Series has gone to a Game 7, the home team has won four and lost two (denoted by asterisk).

Won

1995 Braves

1996 Yankees

1997 Marlins*

1998 Yankees

2000 Yankees

2001 Diamondbacks*

2002 Angels*

2004 Red Sox

2005 White Sox

2007 Red Sox

2009 Yankees

2010 Giants

2011 Cardinals*

2012 Giants

2013 Red Sox

2015 Royals

Lost

1999 Braves

2003 Yankees

2006 Tigers

2008 Rays

2014 Royals*

2016 Indians*

Standings

American League

Team W-L, PCT. GB Astros 86-53, 619 — Indians 84-56, .600 2 1/2 Red Sox 79-61, .564 7 1/2

National League