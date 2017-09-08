2017 Overview

For most of the season this race seemed to be among the races that would have little drama, aside from seeing whether the Rockies or Diamondbacks would host the wild-card game. But Arizona has pulled away with a stretch that has all but clinched a berth and even put a scare into Dodgers fans who might fear an October showdown; Colorado, meanwhile, has been left to fend off a pair of NL Central teams for the last spot.

Historical Overview

The wild-card has been very good to National League teams, four of which have gone on to win the World Series. Most notably, the Marlins have done so twice, in 1997 and 2003, and the Cardinals also did it in 2011. The 2014 Giants are the most recent team to pull that feat off and the only team in either league to have done it since the two-wild card format was introduced in 2012.

In all, seven NL teams have made it to the World Series after getting in as the wild-card. Home teams are just 1-4 in the NL wild-card game. The only NL teams that have not yet won a wild-card berth are the Nationals, Phillies and Padres.

NL Wild-Card Winners

Colorado Rockies: 1995, 2007, 2009

Los Angeles Dodgers: 1996, 2006

Florida Marlins: 1997, 2003

Chicago Cubs: 1998, 2015

New York Mets: 1999, 2000, 2016

St. Louis Cardinals: 2001, 2011, 2012

San Francisco Giants: 2002, 2014, 2016

Houston Astros: 2004, 2005

Milwaukee Brewers: 2008

Atlanta Braves: 2010, 2012

Pittsburgh Pirates: 2013, 2014, 2015

Cincinnati Reds: 2013

Standings