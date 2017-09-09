MLB

White Sox’s Jose Abreu Becomes Seventh Player to Hit for Cycle in 2017

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu became the seventh player to hit for the cycle this season after tripling in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game against the White Sox.

Abreu homered in the first inning off Jeff Samardzija, his 29th of the year, and added a single and a double before hitting the decisive three-run triple to right-centerfield off of Giants reliever Roberto Gomez to drive in two runs and give the White Sox a 12–1 lead.

See all of his hits below.

Abreu follows Evan Longoria, Cody Bellinger, Nolan Arenado, Carlos Gomez, Trea Turner and Wil Myers as players to complete cycles this season.

The record for most cycles in a season is eight, which occurred in 1933 and again in 2009.

