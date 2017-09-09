MLB

Brewers Ace Jimmy Nelson Out For Remainder of Season

1:14 | MLB
How Rob Manfred, MLB Could Punish Red Sox for Stealing Signs
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Brewers ace Jimmy Nelson will miss the remainder of the season with a right rotator cuff strain and partial anterior labrum tear, the team announced on Saturday. 

Nelson, 28, suffered the injury on Friday night against the Cubs. Nelson, who pitched five scoreless innings, hit a ball off the wall in the top of the fifth. He made an aggressive turn before deciding to dive back to first, and injured the arm on his head-first slide back. 

Nelson stayed in the game and pitched the bottom of the fifth, but his velocity was down and he was removed from the game.

Nelson actually picked up the victory, and the Brewers' win pulled them within four of the Cubs in the NL Central. Milwaukee trails the Rockies by three games in the race for the second NL Wild Card spot. 

Nelson was enjoying the best season of his career; he's 12-6 on the season with a 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 199 strikeouts in 175.1 innings pitched. 

