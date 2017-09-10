Did the Cubs win last night? The Cubs lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 3–1 on Sunday afternoon. It was their third loss in a row. Catcher Rene Rivera drove in the lone Chicago run with a double while starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks pitched well—he surrendered three runs over six innings pitched—but was outdone by Milwaukee starter Zach Davies. Starting catcher Willson Contreras was activated off the disabled list and will return to the lineup this week after missing a little under a month with a hamstring injury.

What place are the Cubs in? The Cubs remain in first place, but their lead over the Brewers and Cardinals for the NL Central division lead is down to two games. The Cubs' record is 77–66 while the Brewers and Cardinals both sit at 75–68. If the season ended today, the Cubs would play the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series. Click here to see the full playoff standings and potential matchups.

What time do the Cubs play today? The Cubs' next game is on Tuesday at home against the New York Mets at 7:05 CST. The Cubs won two out of three games against the Mets when the two teams squared off in New York in June.

Who is pitching for the Cubs today? Jose Quintana will pitch for the Cubs while Robert Gsellman will take the hill for the Mets.

What channel is the Cubs game on? The game will be televised on CSN Chicago for the Cubs broadcast and SNY for the Mets broadcast. Radio broadcasts are available on 670 The Score (Chicago), 710 WOR (New York) and ESPN Deportes.