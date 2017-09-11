16. Kansas City Royals (71-71, minus-64, LT: 14)

Eric Hosmer is on fire. After an ugly start to the season, he’s now batting .328 for the season, trailing only Jose Altuve among American League hitters. With free agency just a few weeks away, Hosmer’s putting up the best numbers of his career, and keeping a thin Royals team on the fringes of the wild-card race.

Yet we’ve still buried the lead here. Hosmer has banged out eight hits in his past eight at-bats. He’s two hits away from being tied for second-most consecutive hits in major league history, and four away from the record of 12, set by Walt Dropo in 1952.

Next up? White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez in a series opener against the White Sox. Hosmer’s been even better against right-handers this season, batting a huge .341 against them. Buckle up.