14. Texas Rangers (71-71, plus-37, LT: 17)

Hey, so back to that whole Robinson Chirinos has been the best-hitting catcher in the league thing ... Robinson Chirinos has been the best-hitting catcher in the league!

Chirinos’ 17th homer of the year Sunday (in just 224 at-bats) raised his season line to a massive .260/.380/.558. That home run extended Chirinos’ on-base streak to 24 straight games, second-longest by any catcher this year.

Moreover, it served as a reminder that sometimes the best thing a team can do is trade a player away to make room for a talented understudy. The A’s are finding this out at first base, where Matt Olson is annihilating American League pitching ever since Oakland traded away Yonder Alonso. And the Rangers, still clawing for a playoff spot, have definitely found that out since trading away the struggling Jonathan Lucroy.

 

 

