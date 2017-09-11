MLB Playoff Tiebreaker Scenarios: What Would A Five-Team (Or More) Tiebreak Look Like?
- There has never been a tie involving more than two teams. But this year it could happen.
Major League Baseball released its postseason schedule on Aug. 28, which very carefully lays out what will happen starting on Oct. 3, when the playoffs are to begin with the American League wild-card game. The NL wild card game is the next day, and the two AL Division Series will start the day after that.
Unless, of course, they don’t.
With three weeks to go in the regular season, there is still the remote possibility that Major League Baseball will have to confront a scenario that is so unlikely it doesn’t have a formalized plan in place yet to deal with it. In other words: What if there is a tie involving five or more teams for a playoff spot?
Enter the wild American League wild-card race, in which eight teams are battling for two spots. When play began on Sept. 13 the Yankees owned the first wild-card spot, with the Twins in second place and then the Angels, Royals, Rangers, Mariners, Rays and Orioles still lurking in contention.
Never before has baseball had to handle multiple tiebreaker games in the same season, and although MLB’s current tiebreaker rules have several contingencies for up to four teams finishing the year with the same record, there is nothing on the books for a tie involving more than four teams.
That gives us the perfect opportunity to imagine what shaking out all of this craziness might look like. As with any multi-team tiebreaker, the first step would be figuring out how to order the teams. All of the teams would be sorted according to the various tiebreakers, after which each team would get to pick, in order, whether it wants to be designated as Team A, Team B, Team C, etc. The tiebreakers are as follows:
1. Head-to-head winning percentage for each team against all the other tied teams during the regular season.
The team with the highest such mark gets to choose its designation first, second-highest gets the second choice and so on. If any two teams are tied here, they go to the following tiebreakers, in order:
2. Higher winning percentage in intradivision games.
3. Higher winning percentage in intraleague games
4. Higher winning percentage in the last half of intraleague games
5. Higher winning percentage in the last half plus one intraleague game, provided that such an additional game was not between the two tied clubs. Continue to go back one intraleague game at a time until the tie has been broken.
It gets even more complicated if there are three-team ties within any of those categories. So for now, let’s just presume that the designations reflect the order of teams laid out above: Yankees, Twins, Angels, Royals, Rangers, Mariners, Rays, Orioles.
Then there are some important questions to consider: a) Will MLB re-seed after each round of a tiebreak? That seems unlikely because the tiebreakers for four-team wild-card ties already spell out that that would not be the case; b) Will teams get a bye? Again, that seems unlikely, as MLB would surely prefer that the games on the field decide the outcome; c) Will the higher-designated team get placed in a pod of two teams or three teams?
Will those variables unknown, here's what could be necessary to decide the wild AL wild-card race:
American League Wild-Card: Five Teams Tied For One Spot
Let's presume the Yankees hold on to the first spot and the next five teams have to sort out the second spot for the right to play in the Bronx in the wild-card game.
Team A: Twins
Team B: Angels
Team C: Royals
Team D: Rangers
Team E: Mariners
We don't know how MLB will choose to split these teams up. Let's consider a few different scenarios:
Scenario 1: Two-Team/Three-Team Split
First Round, Two-Team Pod:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Angels) at Team A (Twins); winner advances
First Round, Three-Team Pod:
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team D (Rangers) at Team C (Royals); loser is eliminated
Game 3, Oct. 2: Team E (Mariners) at Game 2 winner (C or D); winner advances
Second Round:
Game 4, Oct. 3: Three-Team Pod winner (C or D or E) at Two-Team Pod winner (A or B); winner gets wild-card berth No. 2
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win two games, both at home.
Team B has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team C has to win three games, the first at home, the second at home and the third on the road.
Team D has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third on the road.
Team E has to win two games, both on the road.
Scenario 2: Three-Team/Two-Team Split
If MLB wants Team A to be the team that has "won" the tiebreakers that are used for designations, then this scenario probably won't be used at all.
First Round, Three-Team Pod:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Angels) at Team A (Twins)
Game 2, Oct. 3: Team C (Royals) at Game 1 winner (A or B)
First Round, Two-Team Pod:
Game 3, Oct. 2: Team E (Mariners) at Team D (Rangers)
Second Round:
Game 4, Oct. 4: Two-Team Pod winner (D or E) at Three-Team Pod winner (A or B or C); winner gets wild-card berth No. 2
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win three games, all at home.
Team B has to win three games, the first on the road and the second and third at home.
Team C has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team D has to win two games, one at home and one on the road.
Team E has to win two games, both on the road.
Scenario 3: The Bye Option
Giving a team a bye and a home game doesn't seem especially fair, so let's look at two possibilities, one in which Team A gets to play at home and the other in which it has to play on the road after getting a bye.
First Round
Team A (Yankees) gets a bye
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team C (Angels) at Team B (Twins); loser eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team E (Rangers) at Team D (Royals); loser is eliminated
Second Round (Team A at home)
Game 3, Oct. 3: Game 1 winner (B or C) at Team A; loser is eliminated
Game 4, Oct. 4: Game 2 winner (D or E) at Game 3 winner (A or B or C); winner gets wild-card berth No. 2
To Reach the Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win two games, both at home.
Team B has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third at home.
Team C has to win three games, the first and second on the road and the third at home.
Team D has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team E has to win two games, both on the road.
Second Round (Team A on the road):
Game 3, Oct. 3: Team A at Game 1 winner (B or C); loser is eliminated
Game 4, Oct. 4: Game 2 winner (D or E) at Game 3 winner (A or B or C); winner gets wild-card berth No. 2
To Reach the Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team B has to win three games, all at home.
Team C has to win three games, the first on the road and the second and third at home.
Team D has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team E has to win two games, both on the road.
American League Wild-Card: Five Teams Tied For Two Spots
In this scenario, no team is in yet. We'll assume the following five teams are still alive and are designated as follows:
Team A: Yankees
Team B: Twins
Team C: Angels
Team D: Royals
Team E: Rangers
There are multiple ways MLB could split these teams up. They could organize them by two- and three-team pods or, though it's unlikely, use a bye for Team A and then have a three-team tiebreaker. Let's examine each scenario:
Scenario 1: Two-Team/Three-Team Split
Two-Team Pod:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Twins) at Team A (Yankees): loser is eliminated; winner gets wild-card berth No. 1
Three-Team Pod:
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team D (Royals) at Team C (Angels): loser is eliminated, winner advances
Game 3, Oct. 2: Team E (Rangers) at Game 2 winner (C or D); winner gets wild-card berth No. 2
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win one game at home.
Team B has to win one game on the road.
Team C has to win two games, both at home.
Team D has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team E has to win one game on the road.
Scenario 2: Three-Team/Two-Team Split
This scenario is doubtful to be implemented if MLB's hope is that Team A is supposed to be the best option for a team to choose.
Three-Team Pod:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Angels) at Team A (Twins); loser is eliminated, winner advances
Game 2, Oct. 3: Team C (Royals) at Game 1 winner (A or B); winner gets wild-card berth No. 1
Two-Team Pod:
Game 3: Team E (Rangers) at Team D (Royals): winner gets wild-card berth No. 2
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win two games, both at home.
Team B has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team C has to win one game on the road.
Team D has to win one game on the road
Team E has to win one game at home.
Scenario 3: The Bye Option
This option is unlikely because Team A would not only get a bye, it would only have to win once—and a home game at that—to get in. The most likely solution to that would be to have Team A get a bye but have to play a road game in the second round against the Game 1 winner.
First Round:
Team A (Yankees) gets a bye
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team C (Angels) at Team B (Twins); loser is eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team E (Rangers) at Team D (Royals); loser is eliminated
Second Round (Team A at home):
Game 3, Oct. 3: Game 1 winner (B or C) at Team A (Yankees); winner gets first wild-card
Game 4, Oct. 3: Game 3 loser (B or C) at Game 2 winner (D or E); winner gets second wild-card
Second Round (Team A on the road):
Game 3, Oct. 3: Team A (Yankees) at Game 1 winner (B or C); winner gets first wild-card
Game 4, Oct. 3: Game 3 loser (B or C) at Game 2 winner (D or E); winner gets second wild-card
To Reach Wild-Card Game (Team A at home):
Team A has to win one game at home
Team B has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team C has to win two games, both on the road.
Team D has to win two games, both at home.
Team E has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
To Reach Wild-Card Game (Team A on the road):
Team A has to win one game on the road.
Team B has to win two games, both at home.
Team C has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team D has to win two games, both at home.
Team E has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
American League Wild-Card: Six Teams Tied For One Spot
In this scenario, we're again assuming that the Yankees are in and a half-dozen teams are left to battle for the last spot and that teams will not be re-designated after the first round.
Team A: Twins
Team B: Angels
Team C: Royals
Team D: Rangers
Team E: Mariners
Team F: Rays
First Round:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Angels) at Team A (Twins); loser is eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team D (Rangers) at Team C (Royals); loser is eliminated
Game 3, Oct. 2: Team F (Mariners) at Team E (Mariners); loser is eliminated
Second Round (no re-designating):
There are now three teams left for one spot, so MLB's tiebreaker system for this can now be used.
Game 4, Oct. 3: Game 2 winner (C or D) at Game 1 winner (A or B)
Game 5, Oct. 4: Game 3 winner (E or F) at Game 4 winner (A or B or C or D); winner gets last wild-card spot
To Reach The Wild-Card Game (no re-designating):
Team A has to win three games, all at home.
Team B has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third at home.
Team C has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third at home.
Team D has to win three games, the first on the road, the second on the road and the third at home.
Team E has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team F has to win two games, both on the road.
Second Round (with re-designating):
Game 4, Oct. 3: New Team B at New Team A; loser is eliminated
Game 5, Oct. 4: New Team C at Game 4 winner; winner gets last wild-card spot
American League Wild-Card: Six Teams Tied For Two Spots
In this scenario, no wild-card spots have yet been claimed after 162 games.
Team A: Yankees
Team B: Twins
Team C: Angels
Team D: Royals
Team E: Rangers
Team F: Mariners
First Round:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Twins) at Team A (Yankees); loser is eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team D (Royals) at Team C (Angels); loser is eliminated
Game 3, Oct. 2: Team F (Mariners) at Team E (Rangers); loser is eliminated
A reminder: Based on the existing rule about not re-designating that is applied to a four-teams-for-one-spot tiebreaker, it seems unlikely that MLB would add that additional layer of complication. If that is the case we would have three teams remaining and MLB's tiebreaker scenario for this situation (three teams for two spots) is now in play.
Second Round:
Game 4, Oct. 3: Game 2 winner (C or D) at Game 1 winner (A or B); winner gets first wild-card
Game 5, Oct. 4: Game 4 loser (A or B or C or D) at Game 3 winner (E or F): winner gets second wild-card
To Reach The Wild-Card Game (no re-designating):
Team A has to win two games, both at home.
Team B has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team C has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team D has to win two games, both on the road.
Team E has to win two games, both at home.
Team F has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
(If MLB does re-designate, it would look like this: Game 4: New Team B at New Team A, winner gets first wild-card; Game 5: Game 4 loser at New Team C, winner gets second wild-card)
American League Wild-Card: Seven Teams Tied For One Spot
Another scenario in which the Yankees are already in. That leaves everybody else fighting for the last berth.
Team A: Twins
Team B: Angels
Team C: Royals
Team D: Rangers
Team E: Mariners
Team F: Rays
Team G: Orioles
Scenario 1: Three-team/Four-team Split
First Round, Three-Team Pod
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Angels) at Team A (Twins); loser is eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team C (Royals) at Game 1 winner (A or B); winner advances to next round
First Round, Four-Team Pod
Game 3, Oct. 2: Team E (Mariners) at Team D (Rangers); loser is eliminated
Game 4, Oct. 2: Team G (Orioles) at Team F (Rays); loser is eliminated
Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 4 winner (F or G) at Game 3 winner (D or E); winner advances to next round
Second Round:
Game 6, Oct. 4: Four-team Pod winner (D or E or F or G) at Three-team Pod winner (A or B or C)
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win three games, all at home.
Team B has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third at home.
Team C has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team D has to win three games, the first at home, the second at home and the third on the road.
Team E has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third on the road.
Team F has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third on the road.
Team G has to win three games, all on the road.
Scenario 2: Four-Team/Three-Team Split
First Round, Four-Team Pod:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Angels) at Team A (Twins); loser is eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team D (Rangers) at Team C (Royals); loser is eliminated
Game 3, Oct. 3: Game 2 winner (C or D) at Game 1 winner (A or B); winner advances to next found
First Round, Three-Team Pod:
Game 4, Oct. 2: Team F (Rays) at Team E (Mariners); loser is eliminated
Game 5, Oct. 3: Team G (Orioles) at Game 4 winner (E or F); winner advances to next round
Second Round:
Game 6, Oct. 4: Three-Team Pod winner (E or F or G) at Four-Team Pod winner (A or B or C or D); winner advances to wild-card game
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win three games, all at home.
Team B has to win three games, the first on the road and the second and third at home.
Team C has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third at home.
Team D has to win three games, the first on the road, the second on the road and the third at home.
Team E has to win three games, the first at home, the second at home and the third on the road.
Team F has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third on the road.
Team G has to win two games, both on the road.
Scenario 3: The Bye Option
This seems like the least likely because MLB would surely prefer there are no byes at this point. Let's see both scenarios, one in which the team getting the bye (Team A) starts at home and one in which it starts on the road.
First Round:
Team A (Twins) gets a bye
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team C (Royals) at Team B (Angels); loser eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team E (Mariners) at Team D (Rangers); loser eliminated
Game 3, Oct. 2: Team G (Orioles) at Team F (Rays); loser eliminated
Second Round (Team A at home):
Game 4, Oct. 3: Game 1 winner (B or C) at Team A (Twins); loser eliminated
Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 3 winner (F or G) at Game 2 winner (D or E); loser eliminated
Third Round:
Game 6, Oct. 4: Game 5 winner (D or E or F or G) at Game 4 winner (A or B or C); winner gets second wild-card berth
To Reach The Wild-Card Game (Team A at home):
Team A has to win two games, both at home.
Team B has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third at home.
Team C has to win three games, the first on the road, the second on the road and the third at home.
Team D has to win three games, the first at home, the second at home and the third on the road.
Team E has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third on the road.
Team F has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third on the road.
Team G has to win three games, all on the road.
Second Round (Team A on road):
Game 4, Oct. 3: Team A (Twins) at Game 1 winner (B or C); loser eliminated
Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 3 winner (F or G) at Game 2 winner (D or E); loser eliminated
Third Round:
Game 6, Oct. 4: Game 5 winner (D or E or F or G) at Game 4 winner (A or B or C); winner gets second wild-card berth
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team B has to win three games, all at home.
Team C has to win three games, the first on the road and the second and third at home.
Team D has to win three games, the first two at home and the third on the road.
Team E has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third on the road.
Team F has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third on the road.
Team G has to win three games, all on the road.
American League Wild-Card: Seven Teams Tied For Two Spots
In this scenario, both wild-card spots are up for grabs. It's almost too complicated to even begin trying to predict, and once again there are several ways this could be approached. Let's start with the imaginary designations:
Team A: Yankees
Team B: Twins
Team C: Angels
Team D: Royals
Team E: Rangers
Team F: Mariners
Team G: Rays
Scenario 1: Three-team/Four-team Split
Three-Team Pod:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Twins) at Team A (Yankees); loser is eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 3: Team C (Angels) at Game 1 winner (A or B); winner gets first wild-card
Four-Team Pod, First Round:
Game 3, Oct. 2: Team E (Rangers) at Team D (Royals); loser is eliminated
Game 4, Oct. 2: Team G (Rays) at Team F (Mariners); loser is eliminated
Four-Team Pod, Second Round:
Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 4 winner (F or G) at Game 3 winner (D or E); winner gets second wild-card
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win two games, both at home.
Team B has two win two games, one at home and one on the road.
Team C has to win one game on the road.
Team D has to win two games, both at home.
Team E has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team F has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team G has to win two games, both on the road.
Scenario 2: Four-Team/Three-Team Split
Four-Team Pod, First Round:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Twins) at Team A (Yankees): loser is eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team D (Royals) at Team C (Angels): loser is eliminated
Four-Team Pod, Second Round
Game 5, Oct. 4: Game 2 winner (C or D) at Game 1 winner (A or B): winner gets first wild-card
Three-Team Pod:
Game 3, Oct. 2: Team F (Mariners) at Team E (Rangers): loser is eliminated
Game 4, Oct. 3: Team G (Rays) at Game 3 winner: winner gets second wild-card
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win two games, both at home.
Team B has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team C has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team D has to win two games, both on the road.
Team E has to win two games, both at home.
Team F has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team G has to win one game on the road.
Scenario 3: The Bye Option
Again, it's hard to see MLB going with this possibility. But if that's the decision, here's what it would look like, with the two scenarios for whether Team A opens at home or on the road:
First Round:
Team A (Yankees) gets a bye
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team C (Angels) at Team B (Twins); loser is eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team E (Rangers) at Team D (Royals); loser is eliminated
Game 3: Oct. 2: Team G (Rays) at Team F (Mariners); loser is eliminated
Second Round (Team A at home):
Game 4, Oct. 3: Game 1 winner (B or C) at Team A (Yankees); winner gets the first wild-card spot
Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 3 winner (F or G) at Game 2 winner (D or E); winner gets the second wild-card spot
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A would have to win one game at home.
Team B would have to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team C would have to win two games, both on the road.
Team D would have to win two games, both at home.
Team E would have to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team F would have to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team G would have to win two games, both on the road.
Second Round (Team A on the road):
Game 4, Oct. 3: Team A (Yankees) at Game 1 winner (B or C); winner gets the first wild-card spot
Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 3 winner (F or G) at Game 2 winner (D or E); winner gets the second wild-card spot
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win one game on the road.
Team B has to win two games, both at home.
Team C has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team D has to win two games, both at home.
Team E has to win two games, both on the road.
Team F has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team G has to win two games, both on the road.
American League Wild-Card: Eight Teams Tied For Two Spots
Finally, a straightforward scenario. As mentioned before, MLB has a plan for a four-teams-for-two-wild-card-spots tiebreaker that does not call for re-designating the teams. Because of that we can break this down more easily than all of the other possible outcomes.
Team A: Yankees
Team B: Twins
Team C: Angels
Team D: Royals
Team E: Rangers
Team F: Mariners
Team G: Rays
Team H: Orioles
First Round:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Twins) at Team A (Yankees); loser is eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team D (Royals) at Team C (Angels); loser is eliminated
Game 3: Oct. 2: Team F (Mariners) at Team E (Rangers); loser is eliminated
Game 4: Oct. 2: Team H (Orioles) at Team G (Rays); loser is eliminated
Second Round (no re-seeding):
Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 2 winner (C or D) at Game 1 winner (A or B); winner gets first wild-card berth
Game 6, Oct. 3: Game 4 winner (G or H) at Game 3 winner (E or F); winner gets second wild-card berth
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win two games, both at home.
Team B has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team C has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team D has to win two games, both on the road.
Team E has to win two games, both at home.
Team F has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team G has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team H has to win two games, both on the road.
If the teams are re-designated, it will look like this:
Game 5, Oct. 3: New Team D at New Team C
Game 6, Oct. 3: New Team B at New Team A