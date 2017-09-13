American League Wild-Card: Five Teams Tied For Two Spots
In this scenario, no team is in yet. We'll assume the following five teams are still alive and are designated as follows:
Team A: Yankees
Team B: Twins
Team C: Angels
Team D: Royals
Team E: Rangers
There are multiple ways MLB could split these teams up. They could organize them by two- and three-team pods or, though it's unlikely, use a bye for Team A and then have a three-team tiebreaker. Let's examine each scenario:
Scenario 1: Two-Team/Three-Team Split
Two-Team Pod:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Twins) at Team A (Yankees): loser is eliminated; winner gets wild-card berth No. 1
Three-Team Pod:
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team D (Royals) at Team C (Angels): loser is eliminated, winner advances
Game 3, Oct. 2: Team E (Rangers) at Game 2 winner (C or D); winner gets wild-card berth No. 2
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win one game at home.
Team B has to win one game on the road.
Team C has to win two games, both at home.
Team D has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team E has to win one game on the road.
Scenario 2: Three-Team/Two-Team Split
This scenario is doubtful to be implemented if MLB's hope is that Team A is supposed to be the best option for a team to choose.
Three-Team Pod:
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Angels) at Team A (Twins); loser is eliminated, winner advances
Game 2, Oct. 3: Team C (Royals) at Game 1 winner (A or B); winner gets wild-card berth No. 1
Two-Team Pod:
Game 3: Team E (Rangers) at Team D (Royals): winner gets wild-card berth No. 2
To Reach The Wild-Card Game:
Team A has to win two games, both at home.
Team B has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team C has to win one game on the road.
Team D has to win one game on the road
Team E has to win one game at home.
Scenario 3: The Bye Option
This option is unlikely because Team A would not only get a bye, it would only have to win once—and a home game at that—to get in. The most likely solution to that would be to have Team A get a bye but have to play a road game in the second round against the Game 1 winner.
First Round:
Team A (Yankees) gets a bye
Game 1, Oct. 2: Team C (Angels) at Team B (Twins); loser is eliminated
Game 2, Oct. 2: Team E (Rangers) at Team D (Royals); loser is eliminated
Second Round (Team A at home):
Game 3, Oct. 3: Game 1 winner (B or C) at Team A (Yankees); winner gets first wild-card
Game 4, Oct. 3: Game 3 loser (B or C) at Game 2 winner (D or E); winner gets second wild-card
Second Round (Team A on the road):
Game 3, Oct. 3: Team A (Yankees) at Game 1 winner (B or C); winner gets first wild-card
Game 4, Oct. 3: Game 3 loser (B or C) at Game 2 winner (D or E); winner gets second wild-card
To Reach Wild-Card Game (Team A at home):
Team A has to win one game at home
Team B has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.
Team C has to win two games, both on the road.
Team D has to win two games, both at home.
Team E has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
To Reach Wild-Card Game (Team A on the road):
Team A has to win one game on the road.
Team B has to win two games, both at home.
Team C has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.
Team D has to win two games, both at home.
Team E has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.