Another scenario in which the Yankees are already in. That leaves everybody else fighting for the last berth.

Team A: Twins

Team B: Angels

Team C: Royals

Team D: Rangers

Team E: Mariners

Team F: Rays

Team G: Orioles

Scenario 1: Three-team/Four-team Split

First Round, Three-Team Pod

Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Angels) at Team A (Twins); loser is eliminated

Game 2, Oct. 2: Team C (Royals) at Game 1 winner (A or B); winner advances to next round

First Round, Four-Team Pod

Game 3, Oct. 2: Team E (Mariners) at Team D (Rangers); loser is eliminated

Game 4, Oct. 2: Team G (Orioles) at Team F (Rays); loser is eliminated

Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 4 winner (F or G) at Game 3 winner (D or E); winner advances to next round

Second Round:

Game 6, Oct. 4: Four-team Pod winner (D or E or F or G) at Three-team Pod winner (A or B or C)

To Reach The Wild-Card Game:

Team A has to win three games, all at home.

Team B has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third at home.

Team C has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.

Team D has to win three games, the first at home, the second at home and the third on the road.

Team E has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third on the road.

Team F has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third on the road.

Team G has to win three games, all on the road.

Scenario 2: Four-Team/Three-Team Split

First Round, Four-Team Pod:

Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Angels) at Team A (Twins); loser is eliminated

Game 2, Oct. 2: Team D (Rangers) at Team C (Royals); loser is eliminated

Game 3, Oct. 3: Game 2 winner (C or D) at Game 1 winner (A or B); winner advances to next found

First Round, Three-Team Pod:

Game 4, Oct. 2: Team F (Rays) at Team E (Mariners); loser is eliminated

Game 5, Oct. 3: Team G (Orioles) at Game 4 winner (E or F); winner advances to next round

Second Round:

Game 6, Oct. 4: Three-Team Pod winner (E or F or G) at Four-Team Pod winner (A or B or C or D); winner advances to wild-card game

To Reach The Wild-Card Game:

Team A has to win three games, all at home.

Team B has to win three games, the first on the road and the second and third at home.

Team C has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third at home.

Team D has to win three games, the first on the road, the second on the road and the third at home.

Team E has to win three games, the first at home, the second at home and the third on the road.

Team F has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third on the road.

Team G has to win two games, both on the road.

Scenario 3: The Bye Option

This seems like the least likely because MLB would surely prefer there are no byes at this point. Let's see both scenarios, one in which the team getting the bye (Team A) starts at home and one in which it starts on the road.

First Round:

Team A (Twins) gets a bye

Game 1, Oct. 2: Team C (Royals) at Team B (Angels); loser eliminated

Game 2, Oct. 2: Team E (Mariners) at Team D (Rangers); loser eliminated

Game 3, Oct. 2: Team G (Orioles) at Team F (Rays); loser eliminated

Second Round (Team A at home):

Game 4, Oct. 3: Game 1 winner (B or C) at Team A (Twins); loser eliminated

Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 3 winner (F or G) at Game 2 winner (D or E); loser eliminated

Third Round:

Game 6, Oct. 4: Game 5 winner (D or E or F or G) at Game 4 winner (A or B or C); winner gets second wild-card berth

To Reach The Wild-Card Game (Team A at home):

Team A has to win two games, both at home.

Team B has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third at home.

Team C has to win three games, the first on the road, the second on the road and the third at home.

Team D has to win three games, the first at home, the second at home and the third on the road.

Team E has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third on the road.

Team F has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third on the road.

Team G has to win three games, all on the road.

Second Round (Team A on road):

Game 4, Oct. 3: Team A (Twins) at Game 1 winner (B or C); loser eliminated

Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 3 winner (F or G) at Game 2 winner (D or E); loser eliminated

Third Round:

Game 6, Oct. 4: Game 5 winner (D or E or F or G) at Game 4 winner (A or B or C); winner gets second wild-card berth

To Reach The Wild-Card Game:

Team A has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.

Team B has to win three games, all at home.

Team C has to win three games, the first on the road and the second and third at home.

Team D has to win three games, the first two at home and the third on the road.

Team E has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third on the road.

Team F has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third on the road.

Team G has to win three games, all on the road.