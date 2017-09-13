In this scenario, both wild-card spots are up for grabs. It's almost too complicated to even begin trying to predict, and once again there are several ways this could be approached. Let's start with the imaginary designations:

Team A: Yankees

Team B: Twins

Team C: Angels

Team D: Royals

Team E: Rangers

Team F: Mariners

Team G: Rays

Scenario 1: Three-team/Four-team Split

Three-Team Pod:

Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Twins) at Team A (Yankees); loser is eliminated

Game 2, Oct. 3: Team C (Angels) at Game 1 winner (A or B); winner gets first wild-card

Four-Team Pod, First Round:

Game 3, Oct. 2: Team E (Rangers) at Team D (Royals); loser is eliminated

Game 4, Oct. 2: Team G (Rays) at Team F (Mariners); loser is eliminated

Four-Team Pod, Second Round:

Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 4 winner (F or G) at Game 3 winner (D or E); winner gets second wild-card

To Reach The Wild-Card Game:

Team A has to win two games, both at home.

Team B has two win two games, one at home and one on the road.

Team C has to win one game on the road.

Team D has to win two games, both at home.

Team E has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.

Team F has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.

Team G has to win two games, both on the road.

Scenario 2: Four-Team/Three-Team Split

Four-Team Pod, First Round:

Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Twins) at Team A (Yankees): loser is eliminated

Game 2, Oct. 2: Team D (Royals) at Team C (Angels): loser is eliminated

Four-Team Pod, Second Round

Game 5, Oct. 4: Game 2 winner (C or D) at Game 1 winner (A or B): winner gets first wild-card

Three-Team Pod:

Game 3, Oct. 2: Team F (Mariners) at Team E (Rangers): loser is eliminated

Game 4, Oct. 3: Team G (Rays) at Game 3 winner: winner gets second wild-card

To Reach The Wild-Card Game:

Team A has to win two games, both at home.

Team B has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.

Team C has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.

Team D has to win two games, both on the road.

Team E has to win two games, both at home.

Team F has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.

Team G has to win one game on the road.

Scenario 3: The Bye Option

Again, it's hard to see MLB going with this possibility. But if that's the decision, here's what it would look like, with the two scenarios for whether Team A opens at home or on the road:

First Round:

Team A (Yankees) gets a bye

Game 1, Oct. 2: Team C (Angels) at Team B (Twins); loser is eliminated

Game 2, Oct. 2: Team E (Rangers) at Team D (Royals); loser is eliminated

Game 3: Oct. 2: Team G (Rays) at Team F (Mariners); loser is eliminated

Second Round (Team A at home):

Game 4, Oct. 3: Game 1 winner (B or C) at Team A (Yankees); winner gets the first wild-card spot

Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 3 winner (F or G) at Game 2 winner (D or E); winner gets the second wild-card spot

To Reach The Wild-Card Game:

Team A would have to win one game at home.

Team B would have to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.

Team C would have to win two games, both on the road.

Team D would have to win two games, both at home.

Team E would have to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.

Team F would have to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.

Team G would have to win two games, both on the road.

Second Round (Team A on the road):

Game 4, Oct. 3: Team A (Yankees) at Game 1 winner (B or C); winner gets the first wild-card spot

Game 5, Oct. 3: Game 3 winner (F or G) at Game 2 winner (D or E); winner gets the second wild-card spot

To Reach The Wild-Card Game:

Team A has to win one game on the road.

Team B has to win two games, both at home.

Team C has to win two games, the first on the road and the second at home.

Team D has to win two games, both at home.

Team E has to win two games, both on the road.

Team F has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.

Team G has to win two games, both on the road.