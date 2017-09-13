In this scenario, we're again assuming that the Yankees are in and a half-dozen teams are left to battle for the last spot and that teams will not be re-designated after the first round.

Team A: Twins

Team B: Angels

Team C: Royals

Team D: Rangers

Team E: Mariners

Team F: Rays

First Round:

Game 1, Oct. 2: Team B (Angels) at Team A (Twins); loser is eliminated

Game 2, Oct. 2: Team D (Rangers) at Team C (Royals); loser is eliminated

Game 3, Oct. 2: Team F (Mariners) at Team E (Mariners); loser is eliminated

Second Round (no re-designating):

There are now three teams left for one spot, so MLB's tiebreaker system for this can now be used.

Game 4, Oct. 3: Game 2 winner (C or D) at Game 1 winner (A or B)

Game 5, Oct. 4: Game 3 winner (E or F) at Game 4 winner (A or B or C or D); winner gets last wild-card spot

To Reach The Wild-Card Game (no re-designating):

Team A has to win three games, all at home.

Team B has to win three games, the first on the road, the second at home and the third at home.

Team C has to win three games, the first at home, the second on the road and the third at home.

Team D has to win three games, the first on the road, the second on the road and the third at home.

Team E has to win two games, the first at home and the second on the road.

Team F has to win two games, both on the road.

Second Round (with re-designating):

Game 4, Oct. 3: New Team B at New Team A; loser is eliminated

Game 5, Oct. 4: New Team C at Game 4 winner; winner gets last wild-card spot