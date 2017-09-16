Wilson Contreras has been suspended for two games and John Lackey has been fined an undisclosed amount after the two players were ejected during the Cubs' 8-2 win over the Cardinals on Friday. Contreras will appeal the suspension and will be able to play until the appeal process is completed.

Both players was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. After Contreras was tossed, He threw down his mask in disgust, and the mask bounced and made contact with umpire Jordan Baker.

Whose ejection was better? Lackey's or Willson Contreras's? pic.twitter.com/bQlDghjYlb — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 15, 2017

John Lackey just lost his mind after being denied a strike three call and then surrendering a RBI single to Cardinals P Carlos Martinez. pic.twitter.com/DHpaphVwnL — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 15, 2017

“I’m sure if I see Jordan (Saturday) I will apologize to him,” Contreras told reporters after the game. “Other than that I’m just happy because the team was able to come back and win the game.”

Contreras also addressed the possibility of a suspension, stating that he wasn't too worried about the possibility.

“I don’t have any concerns on my part at all,” Contreras said. “If they’re going to do something, I’ll take it like a man. If not, I have to keep playing baseball and keep helping the team win.”