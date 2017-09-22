MLB

Carlos Beltran and Wife Jessica Start Puerto Rico Fundraiser With $1M Donation

Charlotte Carroll
an hour ago

Houston Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran and his wife, Jessica, have started a relief fund to help Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in Beltran’s native Puerto Rico.

The family spearheaded the fundraising on CrowdRise with an opening donation of $1 million. The money raised will go toward the Fundacion Carlos Beltran and then be given to various charities. Beltran stated the plan was created so that the family “can personally insure that all funds go where they will be needed the most to help when the water recedes.”

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The island is without power, governor Ricardo Rossello told CNN, and there has been extensive flooding. 

Beltran isn't the first athlete to start a fundraising campaign for the country. Former Yankees great Jorge Posada and his wife, Laura, started one Thursday on YouCaring, which has raised over $110,000. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and his wife, Wanda, started a campaign that has raised over $50,000 on GoFundMe.

On the CrowdRise page, Beltran added a video featuring his wife and children which he ended by saying "Puerto Rico, I love you. I know we will rise up."

