Fan at White Sox Game Struck in Mouth by Foul Ball

Several Teams Announce Plans to Install Additional Netting After Yankee Stadium Incident
A woman in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field was hit in the mouth by a foul ball Friday night, but the White Sox say she refused treatment.

The woman was seated in box seats near the first-base railing, about 30 feet beyond the Royals’ dugout. She was struck by a ball that skipped into the stands off the bat of Kansas City designated hitter Brandon Moss.

Ushers and stadium personnel moved quickly to aid the woman, who remained seated for a while. She did not appear to need special assistance or move for treatment, although she did hold a napkin to her face.

A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during Wednesday’s game against Minnesota, leading some players to call for protective netting to be extended. The Yankees said that girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

