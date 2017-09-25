MLB

12. Milwaukee Brewers (82-74, plus-33, LT: 11)

Here’s a last-minute player to watch and (if you’re a fantasy baseball player) a last-minute roster add for you to consider: Brett Phillips.

The lefty-swinging rookie has been drawing the more active side of the platoon in center field for the Brewers over the past few days, banging out five hits, a homer, and two stolen bases in the first three games of the weekend series against the Cubs. He’s batting a solid .273/.351/.439 in 31 games, and Milwaukee’s lined up to face right-handed starters in each of the team’s six games this week—starting with the trio of Homer Bailey (6.96 ERA), Sal Romano (opponents hitting .272/.347/.453 against him), and 28-year-old journeyman Deck McGuire, making his first major league start.

Facing the Reds and that dubious trio to start the week (before a potentially huge weekend battle with fellow contender St. Louis), the Brewers have a golden opportunity to slice into their two-game deficit in the race for the second NL wild-card spot. And Phillips has a golden opportunity to continue to make a name for himself as a part of the Brewers’ future, and maybe even help a few savvy fantasy folks savor some Yoo-hoo showers

