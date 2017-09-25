MLB

28. Philadelphia Phillies (62-94, minus-107, LT: 30)

Last time, I raved about Rhys Hoskins, who’d started his career hitting for more power than any other rookie in the history of baseball. We have to keep talking about him, because it hasn’t stopped.

After becoming the fastest rookie ever to reach 10, and then 15 home runs, Hoskins is now up to 18, in just 44 games. Dig a little deeper and you discover some remarkable stats that speak to Hoskins’ swing-for-the-moon approach, and results. He ranks second behind only human fireball J.D. Martinez in hard-hit rate and has pulled balls more often than all but six other NL hitters. Overall, he’s hitting .278/.409/.682, the best numbers for any hitter in all of baseball with as many times at bat.

And now my favorite Rhys Hoskins stat of all: his line against left-handed pitchers. Granting that you’ll only ever see this type of lunacy in a small sample size ... but this is still a gem:

Rhys Hoskins vs. LHP, 2017: 46 PA, 6 HR, 15 RBI, 14 BB, .184/.415/.658, .026 BABIP

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters