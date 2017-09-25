MLB

19. Miami Marlins (73-82, minus-45, LT: 19)

When it comes to rebuilding a franchise, there’s no single right answer. You could build around your popular franchise player, or trade him for a truckload of great prospects. You could attack the free-agent market, or patiently build from the ground up, and refrain from opening the checkbook until the conditions for spending are perfect. You could hire an old-hand manager, or seek out new blood to lead a new generation of players.

Whatever Derek Jeter decides to do now that he’s likely to soon assume control of the Marlins, you can usually make an argument for why it might end up being the right course of action. But ordering David Samson to fire special advisers Andre Dawson, Tony Perez, Jack McKeon, and Andre Dawson, because Jeter reportedly didn’t want to do it himself, is a helluva way to start. Giving that order after Jeter’s told Samson that he too is being fired? That’s a new one.

18. Baltimore Orioles (75-82, minus-73, LT 17)

17. Seattle Mariners (75-81, minus-27, LT: 14)

16. Tampa Bay Rays (76-80, minus-17, LT: 18)

15. Kansas City Royals (76-79, minus-72, LT: 16)

14. Texas Rangers (76-79, plus-13, LT: 15)

13. Los Angeles Angels (77-78, minus-3, LT: 13)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters