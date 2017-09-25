11. St. Louis Cardinals (81-74, plus-74, LT: 10)

Luke Weaver since sticking in the Cardinals rotation on Aug. 23: 36 1/3 innings, 49 strikeouts, four walks, two home runs, and a 1.49 ERA.

Weaver gets two starts this week as the Cards try to make up their 2 1/2-game deficit against the Rockies in the battle for the NL’s final playoff berth ... but really, he should make all seven. If any enterprising young scientist out there can somehow harness the power of provel-cheese pizza into cloning technology, John Mozeliak would like to see you ASAP.

10. Minnesota Twins (82-74, plus-24, LT: 12)