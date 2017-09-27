1. Aaron Judge, Yankees

2. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

3. Trey Mancini, Orioles

4. Yuri Gurriel, Astros

5. Matt Olson, Athletics

In one of the greatest rookie seasons ever, and with six games to go, Judge broke Mark McGwire’s rookie record for homers (50), broke Ted Williams’ (or Les Fleming’s, depending on your preferred records) rookie record for walks (120), and joined Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle as the only players (not just rookies) to lead their league outright in three true outcomes (homers, walks, strikeouts) and runs. Judge will win the award unanimously, while teammates Jordan Montgomery and Chad Green get squeezed off my ballot packed with solid choices.