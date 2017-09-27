MLB

NL Rookie of the Year: Cody Bellinger

1. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

2. Josh Bell, Pirates

3. Paul DeJong, Cardinals

4. Kyle Freeland, Rockies

5. Rhys Hoskins, Phillies

Bellinger, who turned 22 in July, hit more home runs (39) in his debut season than any of the 19,178 players before him. (Aaron Judge hit four homers in his debut season, last year.) Bellinger also hit more homers than any player in their age 21 season or younger except Hall of Famers Mel Ott (42 in 1929) and Eddie Mathews (47 in 1953).

He played first base and all three outfield positions, started games in every batting order position but ninth, and helped Los Angeles to a 28–5 record in games when he hit a home run. Others deserving mention include German Marquez, Luke Weaver, Manny Margot and Ian Happ.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters