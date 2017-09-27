1. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

2. Josh Bell, Pirates

3. Paul DeJong, Cardinals

4. Kyle Freeland, Rockies

5. Rhys Hoskins, Phillies

Bellinger, who turned 22 in July, hit more home runs (39) in his debut season than any of the 19,178 players before him. (Aaron Judge hit four homers in his debut season, last year.) Bellinger also hit more homers than any player in their age 21 season or younger except Hall of Famers Mel Ott (42 in 1929) and Eddie Mathews (47 in 1953).

He played first base and all three outfield positions, started games in every batting order position but ninth, and helped Los Angeles to a 28–5 record in games when he hit a home run. Others deserving mention include German Marquez, Luke Weaver, Manny Margot and Ian Happ.