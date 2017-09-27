MLB

Watch: Kyle Seager, Carlos Ruiz Battle To See Who Can Name More Animals in Spanish

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

You don't need me to provide an intro or context for this sublime minute-long video of Mariners teammates Kyle Seager and Carlos Ruiz trying to see who can name more animals in Spanish while locked in a tight handshake and yelling at the top of their lungs. To explain or try to joke about the goofiness is to ruin it; just go watch it and enjoy.

I wish I could frame Seager's face when Ruiz says "Tiburon," or at least bottle and sell the intensity with which he screams "Tortuga!"

As a native Spanish speaker, I will quickly note that the word for "piranha" is not, in fact, "piranha" (it's actually "piraña"), and the word for "cheetah" is not "cheetah" but "leopardo cazador," though that's a tough one. It also does feel like Seager's cheating when he starts naming bears but with colors and/or descriptors attached (see "oso de negro," or "bear of black"). And the less said about his attempt at the Spanish word for "rhinoceros," the better. Still, I would happily watch a video of the two of them doing this before every single Mariners game—although if Ruiz retires at the end of the year, Seager will have to find a new partner. I hope he can.

