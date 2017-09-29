MLB

Pete Mackanin Out as Phillies Manager

0:44 | MLB
Report: Mets Owner Fred Wilpon Protected Terry Collins's Job
Dan Gartland
42 minutes ago

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin won’t return in the same capacity next season, the team announced FridayMackanin will instead begin working as a special assistant to the general manager.

Mackanin took over as manager in June of 2015, after Ryne Sandberg was fired, and compiled a 172–237 record over the next two-and-a-half years. He was previously a third base coach and bench coach for the team. In May, the Phillies signed the 66-year-old to an extension through the end of the 2018 season

“Pete is the manager,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said at the time. “There’s no time frame on that. This is not a temporary thing. Pete is the manager. And I have every hope and every confidence that as we turn this around and the wins start coming, he’s going to be right here.”

The Phillies, a 64–95, have the third-worst record in the majors this season, slightly ahead of the Giants and Tigers. 

There will be at least two open managerial jobs in baseball this winter—the Tigers announced last week that Brad Ausmus’s contract won’t be renewed. Mets manager Terry Collins is also not expected to return to the team. Bruce Bochy of the MLB-worst Giants is under contract for two more seasons but there has been speculation that he could be dismissed

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters